Iowa Supreme Court says Sioux City man’s conviction should be reviewed despite guilty plea

The Iowa Supreme Court says a Sioux City man, who pleaded guilty to charges of incest, and assault with intent to commit sex abuse, can have his case reviewed. That's because his accuser changed his story after Jacob Schmidt's conviction.

In a 2007 plea agreement, Schmidt agreed to plead guilty to the abuse of a younger relative. Schmidt was sentenced to seven years in prison.

But, in 2014, Schmidt filed for post-conviction relief arguing that his accuser recanted the story of abuse. Court documents obtained by KTIV say Schmidt knew he wasn't guilty, but was "scared" of what a jury trial could bring because he faced over 50-years in prison if convicted. Schmidt's motions for post-conviction relief were denied by both the district court and Iowa Court of Appeals.

In a ruling released, Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court voted 4-to-3 to reverse the district court's refusal to grant post-conviction relief, and send the case back to the district court for review.

Click here to read the Iowa Supreme Court's ruling.