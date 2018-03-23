"Tacos, Tequilas & Togetherness" fundraiser for Siouxland community house

A local community house that helps Siouxland youth achieve and succeed got some help from the rest of Siouxland tonight.

Mary J. Treglia Community House hosted a fundraiser at Country Celebrations in Sioux City.

"Tacos, Tequila, and Togetherness," is a new turn in the house's annual fundraising event.

This year's theme is cultural diversity.

Embracing new Siouxlanders, to help them grow acclimated to the community.

Though the night is mostly for the adults, it's centered around the children.

There was a silent auction on display to help the community house raise money for a couple of this year's projects.

"We're trying to build the preschool programming. That's the 'Parent Empowerment Programming," said Amy Chabra, Mary J. Treglia Community House Executive Director. "We also have some building issues. Our building was built back in the '50s so we really need to look at some updates and to get us into better shape."

Community house officials say the goal is for their preschool program to grow to meet all state and federal agency requirements.

And, most importantly, prepare their youth for kindergarten.