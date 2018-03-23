"Tacos, Tequilas & Togetherness" fundraiser for Siouxland commun - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Tacos, Tequilas & Togetherness" fundraiser for Siouxland community house

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A local community house that helps Siouxland youth achieve and succeed got some help from the rest of Siouxland tonight.  

Mary J. Treglia Community House hosted a fundraiser at Country Celebrations in Sioux City. 

"Tacos, Tequila, and Togetherness," is a new turn in the house's annual fundraising event. 

This year's theme is cultural diversity. 

Embracing new Siouxlanders, to help them grow acclimated to the community. 

Though the night is mostly for the adults, it's centered around the children. 

There was a silent auction on display to help the community house raise money for a couple of this year's projects. 

"We're trying to build the preschool programming. That's the 'Parent Empowerment Programming," said Amy Chabra, Mary J. Treglia Community House Executive Director. "We also have some building issues. Our building was built back in the '50s so we really need to look at some updates and to get us into better shape." 

Community house officials say the goal is for their preschool program to grow to meet all state and federal agency requirements.

And, most importantly, prepare their youth for kindergarten. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.