Assault leaves Pierce County man with pliers lodged in head

A man is in jail after authorities say he lodged rusty pliers into the head of a co-worker.

According to court documents, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of an assault at a business near Plainview just before 4:30 PM on Wednesday.

Documents say it was reported that one employee stabbed another employee in the head with a pair of pliers and the injured individual was transported to the Plainview Hospital.

A deputy found the victim in the emergency room with one handle of a large rusty pliers impaled through his ball cap and into the back left-side of his head.

Measurements indicated the pliers had penetrated 1.75 inches (4.5 CM) into the victim’s skull.

A CT scan showed the pliers partially entered his brain.

The victim was then transported via medical helicopter to UNMC in Omaha for emergency surgery.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers at the scene arrested 34-year-old Breygen Silva-Aguilar for first degree felony assault.

Documents say Silva-Aguilar admitted to troopers that there was an argument earlier in the day and said he threw the pliers at the victim.

Authorities checked with Immigration and determined Silva-Aguilar is in the country illegally from Guatemala.

He is being housed in the Pierce County Jail. He is being held at a bond set at 10 percent of $500,000.