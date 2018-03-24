Moderate to high snow totals northeast Friday night into Saturday

A strong late season winter storm hammered central and eastern Iowa with double-digit snow totals and gusty winds Friday night into Saturday.



While conditions weren't quite as bad in Siouxland our eastern counties still picked up some healthy snow totals.



Emmetsburg had the highest total with 10 inches reported.



Aurelia and Fonda landed at seven inches.



There was a sharp cutoff in amounts to the south and west, however.



Denison ended up with only an inch and Sioux Gateway Airport reported two tenths of an inch.



As expected many Nebraska cities saw only rain from the system.



However there were strong winds as well.



The strongest gust was 45 mph near Truesdale in Buena Vista County.



Many cities had their highest gust near 40 mph, including Sioux City.