Moderate to high snow totals northeast Friday night into Saturda - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Moderate to high snow totals northeast Friday night into Saturday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

A strong late season winter storm hammered central and eastern Iowa with double-digit snow totals and gusty winds Friday night into Saturday.

While conditions weren't quite as bad in Siouxland our eastern counties still picked up some healthy snow totals.

Emmetsburg had the highest total with 10 inches reported.

Aurelia and Fonda landed at seven inches.

There was a sharp cutoff in amounts to the south and west, however.

Denison ended up with only an inch and Sioux Gateway Airport reported two tenths of an inch.

As expected many Nebraska cities saw only rain from the system.

However there were strong winds as well.

The strongest gust was 45 mph near Truesdale in Buena Vista County.

Many cities had their highest gust near 40 mph, including Sioux City.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.