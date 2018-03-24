Siouxland activists participate in nationwide "March For Our Lives"

Activists in cities across the country are walking to honor victims shot and killed in school shootings.

Their goal is not only to remember those students and faculty, but hopefully bring about some change.

The "March For Our Lives" movement sprung out of the latest mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14th, 2018.

A lone gunman shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 more, making the act one of the world's deadliest school shootings.

The shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School was the breaking point for two Sioux City mothers.

They banded together, and got the word out, for other locals to participate in the nationwide march, Saturday.

"Just knowing that anybody could enter my children's school that might not necessarily have a reason to be there, that was my reason for starting this," said Sara Hofer of Sioux City. "That was my reason for starting this. To bring attention to our Sioux City Community Schools and making them secure."

Hofer says she's voiced her concerns to the Sioux City school district many times.

School board members say those messages are being heeded.

"We haven't been very public about the crisis plans that we have implemented in the school district, but we do have things going on and we are preparing some sessions where we're going to have parents and students and people in the community attend," said Sioux City Community School board member Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School is third-deadliest in U.S. history.