4th Dist. Congressional Candidate: "The activism that the Parkland students are showing us...I've been reawakened."

A democratic candidate challenging Representative Steve King's 4th congressional district seat participated in today's march.

Dr. John Paschen, a democrat and practicing pediatrician from Ames, IA, took up with the other local activists today to march against gun violence.

Paschen is a first-time public office candidate and says his focuses have shifted over the entirety of his campaign.

He's campaigned on issues like immigration reform, secondary education, and mental health.

But, he says, the latest shooting in Parkland, FL has brought gun laws to the forefront.

"When nothing was done after Sandy Hook, I was shocked," said (D) John Paschen, Iowa's 4th Congressional District democratic candidate. "I thought, 'well, that's it, we can't win this debate.' But now, with the activism that the Parkland students are showing us, I've been reawakened."

Paschen's opponent, King, has served in U-S Congress since 2003.