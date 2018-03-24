Clouds hold strong, more precipitation chances in the forecast

The snow has stopped but skies remained gray through the afternoon hours.



We stay cloudy through the overnight as well with a chance for some drizzle in our Nebraska towns.



With temperatures near freezing there would be some slick spots though the spotty nature of the drizzle should keep this from becoming a major problem.



More spotty drizzle will stay around through our Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.



Better precip chances move in Sunday night when there could be some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain in parts of the area.



Monday looks to have mostly rain in Siouxland with a rumble or two of thunder possible.



We finally dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday and get temps back close to average for the middle of the week.



Other than a chance of light rain/snow mix Wednesday night the rest of the week should be dry.



By Friday we may hit 60 degrees before another chance for showers moves in Friday night into Saturday.