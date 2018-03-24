Sioux City family packs donated clothes for foster children

A foster care worker in Sioux City organized a clothing drive to help clothe new children entering the foster care system.

Jenel Baker and her husband put the word out to anyone they knew to help donate articles of clothing for foster children.

Baker is an employee at Lutheran Services of Iowa, an organization that manages areas for foster children and adoptive families.

Thanks to everyone, the family filled five trucks full of clothes to donate.

And $750 in grant money will go to providing even more for the children.

"Socks, underwear, diapers, we had a car seat donated," said Jenel Baker, Lutheran Services in Iowa. "It's just a variety, we had winter coats, we have swimsuits, we have tae-kwon-do outfits. Anything that you can imagine."

"I said about Jenel and her foster care and how she adopted and she places foster kids and how she was doing a little shop about the foster kids' clothes and then she took it on," said Olivia Hackett of Sioux City.

The family started folding and packing clothes at 1 p.m. Saturday and got through thousands of clothes.