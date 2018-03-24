Iowa says spring depth chart is meaningless

A bowl win is always a good finish to a season, but it's also a big springboard into spring ball.



For the first time since 2011, the Hawkeyes enter spring practice as bowl game winners. That experience should be valuable for the 14 returning Iowa starters.

Three Siouxlanders appeared on Iowa's spring depth chart- West Lyon alum Kyle Groeneweg at receiver, and Woodbury Central's Paulsen brothers at right guard.



Head coach Kirk Ferentz says that the spring two-deeps don't really mean much, for a couple reasons. One, the spring provides opportunity for position changes, if need be. And two, it's still up to the players to earn their spots.

"I think the biggest thing we have to do as coaches is make sure we don't put them in a position where it's not realistic for them to have success," said Ferentz. "That's part of our job, figure out what position can we line a guy up to have the most opportunity for success. So it's what we see in practice, how guys come on. Everybody's got an equal opportunity right now to earn playing time. I'm anxious to see how it goes."

Iowa has three practices a week until their version of their spring game on April 20th at Kinnick Stadium.