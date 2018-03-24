Musketeers playoff hopes continue to fade after loss to Waterloo

Joey Cassetti scored twice, Bobby Trivigno added a goal and had two assists and Waterloo beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 6-3.

The Blackhawks dominated the first period, scoring four times in a nine-minute span. Goals by Trivigno and Ben Finkelstein put Waterloo up 2-0, and chased Musketeers goalie Ben Kraws from the game.

Matt Jurusik came in for Sioux City, but gave up two shorthanded goals, to Cassetti and Jack Drury. That lifted Waterloo to a 4-0 lead after a period.

Sioux City (22-22-7) regained some momentum headed into the third period. Goals by Bobby Brink and Cole Koepke in the second, and a score from Sampo Ranta brought the Musketeers back within a goal, at 4-3.

But Waterloo responded with a shorthanded goal from Garrett Wait, and Cassetti's second goal of the game, to bury the Muskies for good.

Jack Drury had a goal and an assist for Waterloo (32-14-7), who clinched a playoff spot with the win. Former Musketeer Solag Bakich chipped in two assists for the Blackhawks.

Koepke's goal was his team-leading 24th of the season. Koepke also added an assist, while Sammy Walker notched two helpers.

Sioux City gave up three shorthanded goals in the game. The Musketeers are 10 points out of a playoff spot with nine games to go.

The Musketeers are back at home on Sunday, hosting Fargo. The Force are tied for first place in the Western Conference. Puck drop is at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.