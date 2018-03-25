Over 200 archers competed at the 2018 South Dakota Archers Association Indoor Championship

The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center wrapped up hosting the South Dakota Archers Association Indoor Championship.

220 archers from around the state competed in the two-day event to determine champions in 42 categories divided into gender, age and bow divisions.

This year, South Dakota archers had the opportunity to shoot in the newly constructed addition to the Archery Center to get firsthand experience of the space that hosted the 2015 World Archery Indoor Championships in February.

This was a one-day event using a different indoor competition format.

This year was the first time this tournament was certified as a World Archery STAR event; meaning that scores shot at this event qualified for state, national and world records.

Sixteen archers earned championship titles and earned the first state records for South Dakota in the USA Archery Indoor competition format.