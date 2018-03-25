Accumulating ice possible overnight into Monday for parts of Siouxland

It was another cloudy and chilly day in Siouxland with temperatures stuck in the 30s.



We even had some showers move through parts of the area.



As we go into the overnight hours we'll see those showers start to change over to some freezing drizzle north and east of a line from Orange City to Carroll.



With temperatures hovering near freezing one or two degrees will make a huge difference on impacts.



The precipitation will pick up in intensity through the morning.



Those areas will be dealing with ice accumulations as high as two tenths, enough to cause plenty of issues on roadways and possibly some power problems as well.



By the late morning and early afternoon we should see all rain across the area with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.



We should see things coming to a close during the late evening hours.



We do look to warm up on Tuesday with decreasing clouds and Wednesday we may hit 60 degrees in some cities.



Another system will bring a chance for light rain/snow Wednesday night with a wintry mix looking possible again by the holiday weekend.