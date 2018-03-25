Sioux City man arrested after 2-hour standoff

A Sioux City man is in custody Sunday night after an almost 2-hour stand off.

46-year-old Randy Jones was booked in the Woodbury County Jail tonight with aggravated domestic assault charges.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, officials say they were called to a home at 2513 S. Steele Street in Morningside.

Officials say they received reports that Jones was threatening his family and was armed with a knife.

The Sioux City Police Department surrounded the house, and had a negotiator call Jones.

"We were able to resolve the matter peacefully," said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department. "He came out, talked about what had happened with us, and then based on our investigation, ultimately we had to place him under arrest for aggravated domestic assault."

Officials say Jones' 81-year-old mother was the victim of the assault, and no one was harmed.





