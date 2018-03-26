USD women fall to TCU in WNIT Elite 8, 79-71 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

USD women fall to TCU in WNIT Elite 8, 79-71

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

The South Dakota women couldn't handle TCU's size on Sunday night in the Coyotes' 79-71 loss to end their season. 

The 'Yotes had things going in the first half. USD matched the Horned Frogs shot-for-shot and even distanced itself to a six-point lead in the half. 

TCU's Amber Ramirez heaved a three-quarters court shot in at the halftime buzzer to make it a three-point Coyotes lead at the break. 

The Horned Frogs jumped out to an 8-0 run to start the 2nd half and didn't look back from there. 

6'3" Jordan Moore and the rest of TCU's height overpowered the Coyotes down the stretch. 

"Any time you have a 6'3" girl, actually a couple of them, it's always hard when we hardly have anyone above 6'0"," said South Dakota junior Allison Arens. "It's always hard to match up. Getting rebounds. Things like that. So, yeah, we knew coming into the game that it was going to be a struggle." 

"She was just more than a handful for us," said South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "She was a player that we just, unfortunately, couldn't compete with tonight. Not from a lack of effort. Just from a lack of physical size and ability to make some plays." 

Jaycee Bradley led USD with 21 points and Allison Arens added 15 of her own. 

Moore had a game-high 26 for the Horned Frogs. 

USD ends its season with a 29-7 record. 

