Sioux City drops third-straight in home loss to Fargo

The Musketeers lacked in offensive productivity again, Sunday night, in a loss to the Fargo Force at the Tyson Events Center.

The loss is the Muskies' third-straight, the first loss of a three-game homestand.

The Force capitalized on an early power play in the first period. Sammy Steele deflected a Ty Farmer shot on goal into the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

Fargo struck twice more in the 2nd period, Grant Hebert just :27 in and Griffin Loughran just under 14:00.

Sioux City's lone goal came from Ryan Leibold with 2:57 left in the 2nd period.

The Musketeers play at home against Tri-City on Friday.