Sioux City Metros advance to USA Hockey High School championship game

The Sioux City Metros played in the quarterinfal round of the USA Hockey, High School Championship in Minnesota.

The Metros routed Billings 5-to-1 to advance to the semifinal round.

Five different players accounted for all Sioux City goals.

Reece McDonald assisted on two Metro goals.

The Metros met with Plano West from Texas in the semifinals.

Alec Neiman scored the game-winning goal in overtime to put the Metros over the top 3-2.

Sioux City will play in the national championship game, Monday, against Colorado.