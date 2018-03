ESPN's Jeff Goodman is reporting that South Dakota men's head coach Craig Smith has signed on to be the next basketball coach at Utah State.

There is still no official word from USD.

Smith is 79-and-55 in four seasons with South Dakota, and led the Coyotes to a Summit League regular season championship two years ago.

USD was 26-9 this season, 11-3 in conference, and lost to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament final.