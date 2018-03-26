Wintry start to the workweek

**Winter Weather Advisory for Northern and Eastern Siouxland until 1 PM**

Winter has returned in a big way across the KTIV Viewing Area and we're not done with it yet. A warm front is on the move and that is going to give us an unsettled start to the workweek with a wintry mix changing over to rain through the morning. Where colder air lingers longer off to the NE of Sioux City, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Ice accumulations of 1-2 tenths of an inch will be possible which could make for quite the tricky morning commute. All of us should see a changeover to rain by the midday with some rumbles of thunder possible in the heavier bands. Temperatures will be held down by the clouds and precip. with highs only rising into the 30s and 40s. By later on tonight, moisture begins to pull out leaving us with cloud cover through the overnight.

High pressure begins to build in for our Tuesday giving us decreasing clouds and a seasonable day. Wednesday looks to be the warmest of the next 7-Days so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Highs look to surge back into the 50s and 60s throughout the region! A more active pattern then begins to takeover by Thursday with chances of rain and snow with us right into the weekend. Temperatures will be fairly marginal which will help as highs will be in the 40s mainly. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible especially during the overnight hours where temps will be near and below freezing so make sure you stay tuned for the latest. Highs fall to well below average levels by the start of next week with afternoon readings in the 30s and 40s with another chance of a wintry mix on Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer