Report says tolls an option to rebuild I-80 in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Report says tolls an option to rebuild I-80 in Iowa

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

A new state report says charging tolls is an option to rebuild and widen Interstate 80 across Iowa.
   
Imposing tolls would require approval from the Iowa Legislature and federal authorities.
   
The Iowa Department of Transportation report says federal and state highway funds can't meet all of the state's highway needs. It says the study "has determined that tolling is a financially feasible implementation option."
   
The report says there would be 11 tolling stations across the state and the toll would be 8 cents a mile for autos and 24 cents a mile for trucks.
   
The money would be used to widen and rebuild a nearly 250-mile stretch across rural Iowa from 2022 through 2026.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.