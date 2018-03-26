Mexico official: Iowa family died from water heater gas leak

Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide.

Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide.

Ed Major is facing the almost unimaginable task of planning a funeral for his daughter.

A prosecutor in Mexico says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.



The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that the water heater "was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance."



Miguel Angel Pech told the Radio Formula station that "a high level" of gas was found in the rented condo where the couple was staying.



Autopsies indicate the family died from inhaling toxic gas in the resort of Tulum, but the source hadn't been determined.



Iowa officials identified the family as Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. They were from Creston, Iowa.

(WHO) - An Iowa family of four has been found dead inside a condominium at a Mexico resort.

The Sharp family - Kevin, Amy, and two children Sterling and Adrianna - were last heard from on March 15, the day they arrived in Tulum. Family members say the Sharps told them they had made it safely to their condo.

After the Sharps missed a return flight home earlier this week, their family started to worry. On Friday morning, they filed a missing persons report with the U.S. and Mexican Embassies. This prompted Mexican authorities to check on the Sharps' condo, and responding officers found all four dead inside.

Mexican authorities say the Sharp family died of "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pFsW3X

(WOWT) - Ed Major is facing the almost unimaginable task of planning a funeral for his daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

The Sharp family, from Creston, Iowa, was vacationing in Mexico and killed by toxic gas. Their cause of death was confirmed Saturday by Mexican officials.

The bodies of Kevin Sharp, 41, his wife, Amy Sharp, 38 and their children, Sterling, 12 and Adrianna, 7, were found inside a condo at the Mexican resort where they were staying.

"It's beyond grasp," Major says.

Major says extended family became concerned when the Sharps didn't return home for a basketball game.

In his grief, Major is finding comfort remembering special moments with his grandchildren.

"They were really good grandkids. He was turning out to be quite a good golfer and ball player. She was more into fashion. She loved her shoes," he says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2DTJXvG