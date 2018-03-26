Colfax County, Neb. crash claims a man's life

One driver was killed and three other people were injured in an eastern Nebraska collision

Officers and medics were dispatched a little before 8 p.m. Friday to the scene on U.S. Highway 30, about 6 miles east of Schuyler in Colfax County. Station KOLN reports an eastbound car crossed the center line and rammed into a westbound minivan.

Authorities say the car driver died at the scene. He was identified as 65-year-old Mark Connealy, who lived in Rogers. All three people in the minivan were injured, including the driver, 61-year-old Steven Marshall, of Octavia.

An autopsy was ordered on Connealy's body.