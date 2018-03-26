South Dakota lawmakers gather to debate vetoes from governor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota lawmakers gather to debate vetoes from governor

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to accept or override several vetoes from Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
   
The Legislature meets Monday for the final day of the 2018 legislative session.
   
The rejected measures they'll debate include a bill that would give home-schooled students another path to get the state's Opportunity Scholarship and a proposal to let lawmakers introduce bills earlier before a legislative session starts.
   
The Republican governor last week vetoed three bills and issued two style-and-form vetoes. Lawmakers convened the 2018 session on Jan. 9.

