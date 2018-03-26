State Objection Panel set to review challenges to several candidates' nomination petitions

The Office of the Iowa Secretary of State said in a news release the State Objection Panel will meet Tuesday to review challenges to eight candidate nomination petitions.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman and Attorney General Tom Miller are on the panel.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in the Ronald Reagan Conference Room, G19, on the lower level of the Iowa State Capitol.

Challenges to the following candidates have been filed:

Dale Bolsinger, Republican candidate for Iowa House, District 56

Ginny Caligiuri, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 2

Ron Corbett, Republican candidate for Governor

Theresa Greenfield, Democratic candidate for U.S. House, District 3

Steve King, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 4

Kim Reynolds, Republican candidate for Governor

David Young, Republican candidate for U.S. House, District 3

Shawn Zierke, Republican candidate for Iowa House, District 76* (candidate has withdrawn)

The Secretary of State has also prepared a Candidate’s Guide to the Primary Election, that includes detailed instructions and best practices for acquiring petition signatures. Signature requirements for federal, statewide, and legislative offices are available here.