As the Highway 20 expansion project nears the finish line, the Galva detour is coming back

The Iowa DOT says the Highway 20 expansion project is on track to be finished once and for all this fall

As the Highway 20 expansion project through northwest Iowa enters the home stretch, the Galva detour is coming back. The good news is the overall highway project is scheduled to be done-once and for all-this fall.

Starting Monday, April 2nd the detour between Galva and Early will be reinstated. It adds about six miles as traffic is routed onto county roads and Highway 71 between the two towns.

The detour was in effect most of last year.

It's being brought back as the final stretch of Highway 20 in Sac and Ida counties is widened to four lanes.

The detour is expected to be in place through July.