MidAmerican Energy's winter disconnection freeze for low-income customers ends April 1

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Iowa's annual winter energy assistance program that prevents low-income eligible customers from being disconnected for non-payment is coming to an end April 1st.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program -- better known as LIHEAP -- establishes an annual gas and electric shutoff moratorium from November 1 to April 1 for LIHEAP-eligible customers.

To be eligible for the program a family of four needs to have an annual gross income of less than 43,050 dollars; or a 30-day gross income of $3,588.

"We recognize that financial hardships can impact anyone," Michael Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican Energy, said. "That's why we want to talk to our customers who have fallen behind in paying their MidAmerican Energy bills, because utility disconnection is a last resort," Gehringer added. "We work with our customers to understand their particular circumstance and provide a payment solution that works for them."

If you or someone you know needs financial assistance with utility bills after the April 1st deadline, you're asked to contact your local community action agency. 

