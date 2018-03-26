FTC investigating Facebook - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

FTC investigating Facebook

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Federal Trade Commission says it will investigate Facebook's privacy practices.

The investigation follows a week of privacy scandals connected to the social media company.

The FTC says it will look into whether the company engaged in unfair acts that could cause substantial  injury to consumers.

A statement by Facebook Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman reads: "We remain strongly committed to protecting people's information. We appreciate the opportunity to answer questions the FTC may have." 

