South Dakota looking for new men's basketball coach after Smith leaves for Utah State

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
VERMILLION (Courtesy Univ. Of South Dakota) -

South Dakota head men's basketball coach Craig Smith has accepted the same position at the Mountain West Conference's Utah State.
 
Smith spent four seasons with South Dakota tallying a 79-55 record, including a Division I-era record 26 wins this season. The Coyotes captured the 2016-17 Summit League Regular Season Championship and have played in the postseason in each of the past two seasons.
 
He earned the 2016-17 Summit League Coach of the Year honors along with being named the NABC District 12 Coach of the Year. Under his watch, a Coyote has been named to an all-Summit League team six times.
 
A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

