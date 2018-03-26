Sioux City Police working towards 7th accreditation from CALEA

The Sioux City Police Department is eying its seventh accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA.

Every three years, assessors head to Sioux City to review the policies of the police department.

"What they do is, they come here and they examine all the aspects of the Sioux City Police Department. They look at our policies and procedures. They look at our management, our operations and also our support services," says Lt. Pat McCann, with the Sioux City Police Department.

Assessors take a look at everything the department does.

And, it's not easy to get the accreditation.

"It's a very lengthy and arduous process, whereas, you're going to have to sit down, you're going to have to get your policies in line. You're going to have to have support from your department, your agency, your city, your city's administration, your city's staff as well as you have to have community involvement," says Assessor Eric Robins.

Two assessors are in town the review the department's policies.

The assessors come from different areas of the nation to give an unbias review of the department.

"When they come here to visit us, what they do is they talk to our officers, they observe what we do and essentially we prove that we do what we say we do and so, we encourage them to come here and that helps us be accredited again for our seventh time," says Lt. McCann.

So far, assessors seem to be pleased with the department.

"CALEA, Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement is a great opportunity for any agency but, this department here in Sioux City Police department is a great police department and so far we are looking forward to giving a great recommendation," says Robins.

The public will be able to weigh in on how the department is doing on Monday night at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The meeting kicks off at 7 pm.