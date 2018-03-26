Sioux City Metros win national championship

It's been a season to remember for the Sioux City Metros. They won the Midwest High School Hockey League championship for the first time in 15 years and now they are national champions.

The Metros beat Monarch, Colorado, 3-2, in the finals of the USA Hockey National Tournament on Monday morning.

Sioux City's only lose in the tournament, was to Colorado, 8-1 on Friday. And Monarch jumped on top quickly, with two goals in the first 15 minutes of the first period. But Sioux City got one back at the end of the period on a goal from Reece McDonald to cut the lead to 2-1 after one period.

The Metros evened it up in the second period. Colorado couldn't clear the puck in front of the net and James Page stuffed it home to tie it at 2-2.

Early in the third, Drake Beller put on a one-man show, going through two defenders for the game-winning goal. The Metros held on for 14 more minutes to win the national title.

Sioux Cit ends the season with a 33-3-1 record.