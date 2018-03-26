Officials: Employees injured in Kingsley, Iowa, hog farm fire id - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Employees injured in Kingsley, Iowa, hog farm fire identified

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The two employees of a Kinglsey, Iowa, hog farm that were injured during an explosion and fire on Friday have now been identified.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Pedro Gallegos, of Jefferson, South Dakota, and 45-year-old Pedro Alvarado, of Remsen, Iowa, were taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries from the explosion and fire.

One of them was later taken to a burn unit in Lincoln, Nebraska. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Officials were called to a fire and explosion at 27557 Polk Avenue in Kingsley, shortly after 7 a.m. on March 23.

According to the sheriff's office, Kingsley Fire Chief Paul Huth reported there was a faulty propane pipeline that supplied a heater in one of the hog confinement buildings. 

When Gallegos and Alvarado came in for work, they turned up the heat into the building, causing the explosion. 

According to officials, 1,200 hogs died in the explosion and fire.

Three of the seven hog buildings were destroyed in the blast.

Huth said there will be no further investigation into the explosion. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.