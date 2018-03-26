Officials: Employees injured in Kingsley, Iowa, hog farm fire identified

The two employees of a Kinglsey, Iowa, hog farm that were injured during an explosion and fire on Friday have now been identified.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Pedro Gallegos, of Jefferson, South Dakota, and 45-year-old Pedro Alvarado, of Remsen, Iowa, were taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries from the explosion and fire.

One of them was later taken to a burn unit in Lincoln, Nebraska. Their current conditions are not known at this time.

Officials were called to a fire and explosion at 27557 Polk Avenue in Kingsley, shortly after 7 a.m. on March 23.

According to the sheriff's office, Kingsley Fire Chief Paul Huth reported there was a faulty propane pipeline that supplied a heater in one of the hog confinement buildings.

When Gallegos and Alvarado came in for work, they turned up the heat into the building, causing the explosion.

According to officials, 1,200 hogs died in the explosion and fire.

Three of the seven hog buildings were destroyed in the blast.

Huth said there will be no further investigation into the explosion.