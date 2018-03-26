South Sioux City students to get a lesson in proper social media use

On Tuesday students with the South Sioux City, Community School District are going to get a lesson in how to properly use social media.

A lawyer from Lincoln, Nebraska, will visit the middle school and high school to teach students about the consequences of social media if it is used incorrectly.

The lawyer will be discussing examples of students that have faced legal actions because of improper social media use.

The school district says it's important to teach students what can happen to prevent students from possibly getting in trouble.

"It's good for them to be able to share with each other but, also hear some of maybe the legal cases and the downfalls of improper etiquette or in severe cases, you know, illegal activity," says Superintendent Todd Strom.

Sixth graders all the way up to 12th graders are going to be getting that lesson into how to properly use social media at both the middle school and the high school.