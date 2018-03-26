South Sioux City students to get a lesson in proper social media - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City students to get a lesson in proper social media use

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

On Tuesday students with the South Sioux City, Community School District are going to get a lesson in how to properly use social media. 

A lawyer from Lincoln, Nebraska, will visit the middle school and high school to teach students about the consequences of social media if it is used incorrectly. 

The lawyer will be discussing examples of students that have faced legal actions because of improper social media use. 

The school district says it's important to teach students what can happen to prevent students from possibly getting in trouble. 

"It's good for them to be able to share with each other but, also hear some of maybe the legal cases and the downfalls of improper etiquette or in severe cases, you know, illegal activity," says Superintendent Todd Strom. 

Sixth graders all the way up to 12th graders are going to be getting that lesson into how to properly use social media at both the middle school and the high school.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.