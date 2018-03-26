Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and Nebraska

Now that we're a week into spring it's the perfect time to start making preparations for severe weather.



In Iowa and Nebraska this is Severe Weather Awareness Week and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds commented on the importance of it in a statement.



It says, ""From heavy rainfall to flooding and high winds to tornadoes, severe weather will soon be starting up for the season. It goes with the territory of living in Iowa, but it's our responsibility to be prepared."



So let's start with the basics.



What is a watch and what is a warning?



A severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flood watch when conditions are favorable for that to occur.



It doesn't guarantee that it is going to happen; it just means it may happen in the next few hours.



It usually gives you a few hours ahead of time notice so you can start paying attention and start thinking about what you will do if that starts to happen.



Once we get a warning out that means the conditions are occurring.



There is a severe thunderstorm; there is a tornado; there is flash flooding and you need to take some kind of action to stay safe.



Whether that be moving from outdoors to indoors or taking any other precaution that you need to take.



You also need to make sure you are staying tuned to the latest as to what those conditions are.



During the rest of the week we'll have more on the watches and warnings themselves, the process of issuing them, and also about tornadoes, flooding and hail.

