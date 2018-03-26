Drizzle & fog tonight will give way to warming Tuesday

It's feeling nothing like late March out there as a cold rain has been coming down with northeastern Siouxland even getting on some freezing rain out of this system.

The precipitation is going to come to an end tonight with some lingering drizzle and fog will stay with us early in the night.

We should see increasing sun as the day goes along on Tuesday and that will lead to warmer highs in the low 50s for central and western Siouxland with some 40s lingering off to the east.

This more mild trend will continue on Wednesday when we'll have a chance of hitting the 60-degree mark in Sioux City.

Conditions will cool back down on Thursday as highs will only be getting into the mid 40s with more clouds overhead.

That chilly trend will be continuing into the weekend as by Friday night we could see a chance of a light rain and snow mix move through.

Most of Saturday is likely dry before we'll have to watch for the chance of some light snow Saturday night followed by a chance of a mix on Easter Sunday when highs will only reach the upper 30s.

The beginning of next week will be seeing us still stay well below average for our temperatures.