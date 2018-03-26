Suspect in Norfolk, NE stabbing pleads not guilty

A Norfolk, Nebraska, man accused in a January stabbing case is headed for trial this summer.

Twenty-year old Johny Peralta-Cardona pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge in Madison County District Court on Friday.

Peralta-Cardona was arrested in February, accused of stabbing a co-worker outside a downtown Norfolk business on January 31st. Authorities allege in court documents that the altercation started over an argument about doing the dishes. The victim survived the assault.

Peralta-Cardona faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His trial has been scheduled for June 12th.