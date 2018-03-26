Suspect in Norfolk, NE stabbing pleads not guilty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect in Norfolk, NE stabbing pleads not guilty

Posted:
MADISON, NE (NCN) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska, man accused in a January stabbing case is headed for trial this summer.

Twenty-year old Johny Peralta-Cardona pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge in Madison County District Court on Friday.

Peralta-Cardona was arrested in February, accused of stabbing a co-worker outside a downtown Norfolk business on January 31st. Authorities allege in court documents that the altercation started over an argument about doing the dishes. The victim survived the assault.

Peralta-Cardona faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His trial has been scheduled for June 12th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.