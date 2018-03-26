Nebraska nursing homes can’t make payroll; placed in receivership

Twenty-one nursing homes around Nebraska are now under state control after their owner couldn’t make payroll.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that a Lancaster County judge signed off on a plan putting the homes, which are spread out over 19 counties, in receivership.

HHS was forced to step in after they were informed by the owner of the nursing homes, Cottonwood Healthcare, that they would not be able to make payroll. HHS then worked with the Attorney General’s office to draft the receivership plan that was approved Friday afternoon. Cottonwood Healthcare is also known as Skyline.

The order approved Friday places Klaasmeyer and Associates as managers of the facilities while a long-term plan if drafted.

Cottonwood took over control of the former Golden Living facilities in 2016.

A full list of the affected facilities released by the DHHS:

Broken Bow Care and Rehabilitation Center, Broken Bow, Custer County

Columbus Care and Rehabilitation Center, Columbus, Platte County

Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cozad, Dawson County

Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin, Franklin County

Fullerton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fullerton, Nance County

Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington, Cedar County

Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center, Grand Island, Hall County

Nebraska City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska City, Otoe County

Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center, Neligh, Antelope County

Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center, Norfolk, Madison County

Omaha Metro Care and Rehabilitation Center, Omaha, Douglas County

O’Neill Care and Rehabilitation Center, O’Neill, Holt County

Park Place Care and Rehabilitation Center, Grand Island, Hall County

Plattsmouth Care and Rehabilitation Center, Plattsmouth, Cass County

Schuyler Care and Rehabilitation Center, Schuyler, Colfax County

Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff County

Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center, Sidney, Cheyenne County

Sorensen Care and Rehabilitation Center, Omaha, Douglas County

Tekamah Care and Rehabilitation Center, Tekamah, Burt County

Valhaven Care and Rehabilitation Center, Valley, Douglas County

Wausa Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wausa, Knox County