New firefighters swear in at South Sioux City City Council

A monumental night Monday night for South Sioux City Firefighters, and for the safety of their residents.

Five new full time firefighters were sworn in the Cardinal City during Monday night's council meeting.

Friends and family members filled the council chambers to see the big moment.

Last year the council sent in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for five new personnel on the fire department.

It was approved, and the city received a 625-thousand dollar grant to help pay for the new full-time firefighters over three years.

South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew says tonight was a big, and bold step for the city.

"To have the full times crew, to have that full time coverage, of 24/7, 365, not having any gaps in time- is monumental for the city," said South Sioux City Fire Chief, Clint Merithew. "And just assuring that the citizens will be protected, and covered."

3 captains were also sworn in Monday night.

Another item on the agenda, was an update for construction on I-29.

Dakin Schultz, with the Iowa Department of Transportation, was in attendance to give everyone a heads up on how South Sioux City residents will be impacted.

"He kind of lets us know, and our citizens know, where to kind of avoid and what to expect," said South Sioux City Mayor, Rod Koch. "Because its really a neat project, they're going to do a lot of good, but there's going to be some pain involved, and Dakin kind of tells us where the pain is going to be so we try to avoid it."

I-29 southbound, beginning at the Floyd Boulevard exit, will remain closed until April 9th.

Drivers traveling southbound on the interstate will be detoured off the interstate at the existing southbound off-ramp at Floyd Boulevard.

