Sioux City City Council defers approval of riverfront project designs

Sioux City city council members finally get a good look at the first designs for the long-awaited Larsen Park Riverfront Project.

Council members decided, unanimously, that one look at the designs wasn't enough to approve them.

SmithGroupJJR developers showcased the schematic designs for the near $7 million project on Sioux City's riverfront.

The project encompasses about 12 acres of the riverfront, and is split into west, central, and east regions.

The designs include plans for a communal lawn, gardens designed after Sioux City's stockyards, a regional trail, and much more.

Developers say the base budget for the project is $6.5 million.

It would cost up to $8 million, with added amenities.

Council members requested a look at the individual costs for each amenity before making a decision.

"Of course I would've loved for them to approve it, that would've been great, but I understand the mayor's wanting to see that information," said Tom Rogers, SmithGroupJJR landscape architect. "We felt that it was really too much to digest in this setting, so we have it prepared already it's just a matter of sharing it with them."

Some council members voiced concerns about a lack of priority set on recreational fishing at the riverfront.

And, they questioned the minimal parking in some areas along the park.

But, overall, council members were satisfied and excited about the designs.

"We can work those small things out, I think the main concept is that we have some area that is unique and very visible from the interstate that people wouldn't mind getting off and at least taking a chance of seeing what we've got down there," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

The city council will revisit the designs, next week, and vote whether to approve them.

