Demolition of old YMCA building delayed for developer

City council members granted a 90-day stay of demolition for the old YMCA building, downtown.

City code enforcement red-tagged the building, at 722 Nebraska Street, in 2016 because of safety issues and break-ins.

Building owner Paul Bernard, of Residential Equity Partners in California, posted a $70,000 surety bond to be able to renovate brick building.

Bernard's has plans to turn the structure into office space that could bring up to 300 jobs to the area.

"We're going to remove the interior, what can be removed, and all the debris of course, and turn it into a class 'A' office space," said Paul Bernard, Residential Equity Partners. "It's very flexible and can be adapted without much significant change to fit most any commercial tenant."

Last December, council members voted to demolish the building.

But, Monday night, they said the structure is still in good shape and are hopeful about its future.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure that we work with him to get that financing, so I think we're a lot further today than what we were a week ago and that's encouraging," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "As long as he's got a plan, I would certainly be excited about it."

Bernard says they plan to begin renovation in the spring.

He told city council last year improvements could cost $3.3 million.

