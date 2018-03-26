Residents share opinions of SCPD to assessors

A national law enforcement agency was in Sioux City Monday night to evaluate our police department.

And citizens got the opportunity to voice their opinions on the work the force is doing.

This is the department's seventh accreditation from Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Every three years, assessors come to Sioux City to review of the policies of the department.

A team from CALEA listened to sentiments from members of the Sioux City public.

"I believe that we are on the right track of providing a good, safe community that continues to be a proactive police department in the best interest of the citizens of our city," said Larry Finley of Sioux City.

Two different assessors are in town to give an unbiased review of the job the department is doing.

Residents that spoke at Monday night's public input session expressed gratitude for the way the department is progressing.

"There are implicit biases among officers and the general public, but I think it's something that they're working towards correcting and working on to make it a better community," said Flora Lee of Sioux City.

The department will know if they receive their re-accreditation some time in July.