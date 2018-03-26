Smith leaves South Dakota program in good shape

Craig Smith went 79-55 in four seasons at South Dakota.

South Dakota is searching for a new men's basketball coach. It was reported this weekend that Craig Smith had accepted the job at Utah State. And Monday, the Coyotes formally announced Smith's departure after four seasons.

For four seasons, Smith's energy was on full-display.

"We go 16-for-26, 16-for-26, and we get four offensive rebounds."

His fun-loving nature provided countless colorful soundbites.

"No hablo espanol, senor. Muy hermosa. And I'm talking about my wife of course."

But behind the bubbly exterior was 79 victories. That includes 48 wins in the last two years, inside a new arena.

"His first two years, we were still in the Dome," said athletic director David Herbster. "He had four coaches in one office. And to now, transitioning and moving into the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, this program has really blossomed."

A Summit League regular-season title in 2017 led to rumors that Smith was a top candidate for the head job at Drake. But Smith and USD were able to agree on a new contract.

"I know that I couldn't be happier that Craig is our coach," Herbster said in 2017.

A 3-8 record against South Dakota State and no NCAA Tournaments are the biggest blemishes on Smith's Coyote resume. Still, Smith will be remembered as a key figure in USD's rise from basketball afterthought to Summit League contenders.

"I know Craig was committed here to USD, to this team, and certainly to Vermillion and the state," said Herbster. "I think we also need to sit back and value and appreciate what has been built here over the last four years."

Now we'll see who USD pegs to keep the Coyotes at the top of the Summit.

A national search for a new head coach is underway at South Dakota. Smith will be formally introduced at Utah State on Tuesday morning.