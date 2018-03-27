Sunshine and some warming on our Tuesday

After an unsettled start to the workweek, much improvement will be seen on our Tuesday as high pressure begins to build in from the west. This will slowly but surely diminish the lingering cloud cover through the morning, with lots of sun expected by afternoon. Highs will be rising back closer to March norms with temps in the 40s and 50s. Skies stay clear overnight with lows staying seasonable as well, falling back into the 20s and 30s. This area of high pressure continues to move east allowing for southerly winds to take over tomorrow which will give us a nice upswing in our temps. Many of us will be rising into the 60s with NE Siouxland hanging onto the 50s.

It will be short lived though as a cold front tracks in. A cooling trend then takes hold of the region as we step toward the weekend. We could see a few rain/snow showers Thursday night but precip. should generally stay on the lighter side. By Friday night, our next system is moving in and this one looks to stall across the area which will give us multiple chances of wintry mixed precip. Our first shot at seeing some rain and snow arrives on Friday night into our Saturday. We then likely catch a break Saturday afternoon before another round arrives Saturday night into our Sunday. Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible so continue to stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for updates. This moisture quickly races east as drier conditions arrive to kick-start next week with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer