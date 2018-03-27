Seeing AI: Talking camera for the blind

Overtime, tools have been developed to help those with vision impairments go about their daily lives.

Recently, a company called "Outlook Nebraska" has taken a tech-first approach to solving the problem.

Running errands has become easier for those who are blind or suffering from low vision.

Two Omaha women contacted "Lyft" for a ride from work.

A few minutes later they arrive for some grocery shopping.

And to show off an app to that makes things better.

The phone app called "Seeing AI" reads what they cannot see.

Marisa Beekman from Outlook Nebraska says"You can even go along the shelf, and it reads all of them."

Marisa Beekman who has low-vision picks up a tuna pouch.

The app offers as much detail as you want.

The app reads off the Sunkist, "16 grams protein. Omega 3."

One doesn't have to be close to the item for it to work either.

It can read off the signs for the aisles.

Beekman says, "It's more freeing to know you can grab your wallet and phone and go. I don't have to carry other devices or a big purse or rely on someone else to read. It's nice. Otherwise, I wouldn't have surviving living on my own when I first moved here."

Rachel Carver from Outlook Nebraska says, "It doesn't have to be life ending if you're losing your vision. There are lots of ways to still do the things that you love."

From checkout to grabbing a snack before heading back to work.

Outlook Nebraska is eager to share what's helping them get around.

The "Seeing- AI " app was created by a Microsoft engineer in 2015.

And while Outlook Nebraska didn't create the app they do offer training to help people in their community get used to the technology.

The "Seeing- AI" app is free to download.