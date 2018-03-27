Commerce Department said Monday the 2020 U.S. Census would inclu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Commerce Department said Monday the 2020 U.S. Census would include a question about citizenship status

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Commerce Department said Monday that the 2020 U.S. Census would include a question about citizenship status.

The Commerce Department said in a statement that the citizenship data would help the Justice Department enforce the voting rights act which protects minority voting rights.

Opponents have said the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. 

A coalition of state attorneys general urged the Commerce Department last month not to add such a question saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount.

The census, taken every ten years, helps determine political representation in congress, federal funding of programs, and other matters.

The Commerce Department said that from 1820 to 1950, almost every decennial census asked a question on citizenship in some form. 
        

