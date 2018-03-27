Is North Korea's Kim Jung Un in China?

Speculation about a visit to Beijing by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un or another high-level Pyongyang official was running high Tuesday amid talk of preparations for a meeting between the North's reclusive leader and President Trump.

Such a trip would be seen as a potential precursor to Kim's planned summit with South Korea's president in late April and his anticipated meeting with President Trump by May.

A convoy of about a dozen cars, including a large black limousine, was seen entering Beijing's train station under a heavy security presence.

The station itself was closed to the public in an unusual security measure.

Past visits by Kim Jong Il to China were surrounded in secrecy, with Beijing only confirming his presence after he had crossed the border by train back into North Korea.

While there has been no word of a meeting with Chinese leaders, China has been one of North Korea's most important allies even though relations have chilled recently because of Kim's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.