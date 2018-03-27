Iowa Dept. of Public Health grants Sioux City license to cannabidiol dispensary

Update:

Patients with epilepsy, cancer, or chronic pain have a new treatment option in Sioux City.

Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health awarded Sioux City a license to open a medical cannabis dispensary.

5700 Sunnybrook Drive will have a new purpose.

A consultant for MedPharm Iowa said that it will soon be the location of Sioux City's cannabis dispensary.

"I would expect that sometime in the spring here, you would start to see some movement in that space," said Lucas Nelson, General Manager of Outsourcing Services for Kemin Industries, the Lead Consultant for MedPharm. "It will take a while to build everything out, but we'd like to have it open here in the late fall."

MedPharm Iowa will produce the cannabis plant at their location in Des Moines, where a $10 million state-of-the-art building is currently being built.

"Growing the cannabis plants, that we will turn into the final products," said Nelson.

Those final products, will come in a few different forms-

"We'lll have some that are tinctures, which are kind of like the oil dropper that you would drop onto a piece of bread, or something like that," said Nelson. "We'l have soft gels, we're looking at various types of inhaled forms, we'll also have a cream that we're producing."

MedPharm says that they have invested millions of dollars into this program, and need it to be sustainable.

"If this is to survive long term, we believe that there still needs to be some tweaks made at the legislative level," adds Nelson.

Those 'tweaks' include increasing the list of conditions, and removing the cap of allowed THC.

As of December 1st of this year, approved patients may obtain medical cannabidiol at any dispensary in the state of Iowa.

Cannabidiol is an oil that contains just 3% THC, which is the compound in marijuana that gives users a "high."

The substance can be used for pain relief, and to treat inflammation.

It also has antipsychotic effects, and reduces anxiety.

So who is eligible to get a medical card?

MedPharm says patients can be eligible if they have with cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson's Disease.

Those who suffer from seizures, AIDS or HIV, Crohn's Disease, and untreatable pain can also be eligible to get a medical card.

Also, anyone with a terminal illness with probable life expectancy of under one year could be eligible to get a card, according to MedPharm.

If any of these diagnoses describe you, you then can take your application to your physician.

That doctor will need to confirm the diagnosis.

"Then you take that, and you'll submit it to the Department of Public Health, you have to pay a fee," adds Nelson. "And then at that point, you then get a physical card, assuming your application is approved, you'll get a physical card from the Department of Transportation."

To find the application for a medical card, go here: https://idph.iowa.gov/mcarcp/how-to-apply

To find out if you are eligible, go here: https://www.medpharmiowa.com/

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa, says she has some concerns about the medical use of the cannabis plant.

The Republican weighed in on the subject while visiting Sioux Center, Iowa, on Tuesday.

"I do want to see additional research done, whether it is on medical marijuana or oil derived from cannabis," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa. "I think that is important. If we can further refine the medicinal uses, I'm supportive of that."

Ernst adds she wants to make sure the right measures are in place to keep the medicine from being abused.



Previous:

Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health awarded MedPharm Iowa, the state’s only medical cannabidiol manufacturer, licenses to open dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights.

MedPharm Iowa was selected for two dispensary licenses from among seven companies that submitted a total of 21 applications. Because MedPharm Iowa also manufactures medical cannabidiol, it now has the unique opportunity to interact directly with patients, gather deeper insights into their needs, and then alter or develop products to best suit their treatment needs and forms of delivery.

MedPharm Iowa will also gain efficiencies through the integration of manufacturing and dispensing that will improve inventory management and security while reducing costs for patients. This vertical integration will make it easier for MedPharm Iowa to track its products from seed to sale and prevent and deter theft and diversion of products

“We are thrilled that the Iowa Department of Public Health selected MedPharm Iowa to operate dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, owner of MedPharm Iowa and President and CEO of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and the lead consultant to MedPharm Iowa. “As the state’s only medical cannabidiol manufacturer, operating dispensaries will give us access to patients so we can continue to innovate our products to improve the quality of life for those seeking natural, scientifically proven solutions to debilitating medical conditions. We are also eager to work with the state’s other dispensaries to assist those dealing with chronic pain, cancer and debilitating diseases, and help alleviate the opioid epidemic in Iowa.”

Mayors, city council members and Chamber of Commerce presidents in Sioux City and Windsor Heights wanted to see medical cannabidiol dispensaries open in their cities. Windsor Heights Mayor Dave Burgess, City Council Members Zachary Bales-Henry and Michael J. Loffredo and Chamber of Commerce President Jonathan R. Koester all wrote letters of support, voicing their shared belief in MedPharm Iowa’s qualifications for the dispensary licenses in their cities. Sioux City Mayor Robert E. Scott also declared his support for a medical cannabidiol dispensary in his community.

“As someone who believes that botanicals, including the cannabis plant, offer endless possibilities, I am enthusiastic about entering into medical cannabidiol manufacturing and dispensing in Iowa,” said Dr. Nelson. “I am excited for the relief MedPharm Iowa’s products can bring to qualified patients; the accessibility and fair pricing we can provide these patients through MedPharm Iowa dispensaries; and all we can accomplish in partnership with Iowa’s other dispensary owners who share our dedication.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health also qualified MedPharm Iowa for the three other dispensary locations. Should the other entities reject the remaining three licenses, MedPharm Iowa would willingly work with the state to operate the other locations to meet the needs of Iowans in those areas.