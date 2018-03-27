BLINK-182 set to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino May 30

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Tuesday BLINK-182 will be performing at Battery Park on May 30.

This adds to the list of eight other shows previously announced. Officials said tickets go on sale March 30 at 10:00 a.m. HERE or at the Rock Shop. VIP ticket packages are available now for purchase.

Battery Park is open to all ages.



Upcoming Events:

Friday, May 4 Post Malone with 21 Savage [Sold Out]

Wednesday, May 30 Blink-182

Saturday, June 16 A Day to Remember with Beartooth & Silverstein

Friday, June 29 Kesha

Friday, July 13 Hard Rock Country Fest: Old Dominion, Walker Hayes, Brandon Lay

Saturday, July 14 Incubus with The Struts

Sunday, July 15 Tape Deck Takeover: Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc, 2 Live Crew, hosted by Flavor Flav

Tuesday, July 14 Nickelback with Pop Evil

Monday, August 6 G-Eazy with Ty Dolla Sign, YBN Nahmir, Murda Beatz, P-Lo