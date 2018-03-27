Siouxland golf in full swing

While the weather won't stay nice long, some Siouxland golf courses are open for business.

"It's been a long winter and people are excited to get out there," said Scott Harmelink, PGA Director of Golf, Green Valley Golf Course.

That's a statement many golfers around Siouxland can agree with.

"Couldn't wait to start," said Dan Dejong, golfer, "You just get cabin fever. You can get out and walk in the cold but it's not the same as playing."

Tuesday, Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City opened for the 2018 season.

PGA Director of Golf at Green Valley, Scott Harmelink says it's later than in year's past.

"Typically we've been open as early at March 2nd," said Scott Harmelink, PGA Director of Golf, Green Valley Golf Course, "But it's usually around the 10th or the 15th; so this is the latest open we've had and I've been here 18 years and I believe this is the latest open we've had."

Harmelink says the prep work for the spring open begins in November when the course closes by treating the course and covering the greens.

"We cover our greens with tarps," said Harmelink, "And that does a number of things. It protects it from the cold winds but what we really like about it out here is that we have a lot of geese, especially during the migration, but it keeps them off the greens. So they can't peck at it and make a mess on the greens. It's unfortunate that the weekend forecast is what it is and I'm hoping it's not as bad as they say it's going to be," said Harmelink.

Green Valley will open again at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

