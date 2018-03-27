Sen. Ernst talks to Sioux County business leaders about jobs and trade

Senator Joni Ernst is in Sioux County as part of her 99 County Tour.

Senator Ernst met with Sioux Center Chamber members to talk tax reform, top priorities within Congress, and answer questions from her constituents.

In a news release, Barb DenHerder, executive director of the Sioux Center Chamber said they incredibly honored to host Senator Ernst.

DenHerder says it is a wonderful opportunity for chamber members to meet and hear from Senator Ernst and to introduce her to Sioux Center's progressive business community.

Senator Joni Ernst has solid turnout in Sioux Center, and answering questions from business leaders, students, and community members. She is touching on key issues such as school safety, jobs, trade, Lewis and Clark Water System, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/eUx5LwVRIt — Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) March 27, 2018

Later today, Senator Ernst is scheduled to visit the Schuster Company in Le Mars.