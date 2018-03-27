Sen. Ernst talks to Sioux County business leaders about jobs and - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Ernst talks to Sioux County business leaders about jobs and trade

Posted:
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -

Senator Joni Ernst is in Sioux County as part of her 99 County Tour. 

Senator Ernst met with Sioux Center Chamber members to talk tax reform, top priorities within Congress, and answer questions from her constituents. 

In a news release,  Barb DenHerder, executive director of the Sioux Center Chamber said they incredibly honored to host Senator Ernst.  

DenHerder says it is a wonderful opportunity for chamber members to meet and hear from Senator Ernst and to introduce her to Sioux Center's progressive business community. 

Later today, Senator Ernst is scheduled to visit the Schuster Company in Le Mars.

