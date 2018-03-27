Strange cloud formation over western Arizona turns heads Monday night

A colorful cloud sighting had many in the western part of Arizona puzzled about what they were seeing.

This was taken by David Laucks in Quartzsite Monday evening, just two hours outside of Phoenix.

The formation was posted to Twitter, with many trying to figure out what it could be?

Officials said it didn't come from a rocket launch because there were none scheduled.

A few believe it looked like cloud iridescence, which are rainbow-colored clouds that form when light passes through ice crystals in the sky.

According to NASA, they are usually a high-latitude phenomenon but have been recently popping up as far south as Denver.

As of now, there is no official word on what it could be.