Mercy Medical Center names new president

Following a national search and interview process Mercy Health Network Iowa and Trinity Health are pleased to announce the selection of Beth Hughes as the next president of Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City.

Hughes currently serves as the vice president of hospital operations and strategy at The Advis Group in Mokena, Illinois. She brings more than 27 years of experience in health care and a long list of accomplishments to Siouxland. Prior to her current position, she served as president of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. While there, she grew several lines of service and increased the patient referrals to St. Elizabeth’s by 18 %. Before St. Elizabeth’s, Hughes served as the regional president and CEO of Presence Health (formerly Provena Health) in Chicago, Illinois. Under her leadership, physician partnerships were strengthened and the hospital experienced tremendous growth in services offered. Hughes is also credited with the addition of a new 25,000 square foot medical office pavilion, and a new 30,000 square foot Senior Health Pavilion. In addition, she implemented Presence Health strategic initiatives and assisted in the creation of a new operating model, resulting in a more unified and integrated health system.

Before serving as regional president and CEO of Presence Health, Hughes was president and CEO of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, where she oversaw continued growth, despite being in an extremely competitive suburban Chicago healthcare market, developing over twenty new programs. Prior to taking the role of president and CEO at Saint Joseph Medical Center, she had served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the organization, where she managed construction of a 200 bed, $144 million patient tower and successfully managed union negotiations. "I am inspired by the vision, energy, and passion of the board, physicians and management team, who, along with a dedicated and caring staff, have created an excellent organization," Hughes said. "It is an honor to have been selected to serve as the president of Mercy Sioux City, and I look forward to joining a truly exceptional group of colleagues in continuing the important work of delivering high quality, compassionate care to our communities and to advancing our Mission in ways yet to be discovered."

Hughes replaces Jim FitzPatrick, who resigned in August after four years as Mercy Sioux City's President and CEO.